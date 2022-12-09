Overview

Dr. Parag Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at NJ Heart Institute in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.