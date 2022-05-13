Overview

Dr. Parag Parikh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Catholic Health in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.