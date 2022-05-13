Dr. Parag Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parag Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parag Parikh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
Mount St. Mary's Ear, Nose & Throat Services6941 Elaine Dr, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 282-2041Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Graybill Medical Group - Escondido Officer225 E 2nd Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (866) 228-2236
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Had a visit last week and got an antibiotic which I has a reaction to. Took a couple days to get another script filled for me but I was ok with that. I like the Dr's and the staff very much. Anyone who complains about waiting must think they should be able to walk in and go straight to a room. A 20-25 minute wait is not unreasonable. Told the doc my issue and he fixed me up. Maybe nay sayers should find somewhere else to go. As for me, I give 5 stars.
About Dr. Parag Parikh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1649229709
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University Of California, Irvine
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.