Dr. Parag Parekh, MD
Overview
Dr. Parag Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clarion Hospital.
Locations
Clearview Eye Consultants LLC428 Windmere Dr Ste 100, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 234-2015
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarion Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery earlier this year. I had no idea how poor my vision had become until the cataract surgery on my first eye. Everything was so much clearer and so much brighter! Both of my surgeries went really well and I can’t say enough good things about Dr Parekh and everyone I interacted with at his office. I’m so very grateful for all they did for me!
About Dr. Parag Parekh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518003953
Education & Certifications
- Minnesota Eye Consultants
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Reading Hospital And Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
