Dr. Parag Parekh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Parag Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clarion Hospital.

Dr. Parekh works at Clearview Eye Consultants in State College, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Clearview Eye Consultants LLC
    428 Windmere Dr Ste 100, State College, PA 16801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 234-2015

  • Clarion Hospital

Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Aug 25, 2022
    I had cataract surgery earlier this year. I had no idea how poor my vision had become until the cataract surgery on my first eye. Everything was so much clearer and so much brighter! Both of my surgeries went really well and I can’t say enough good things about Dr Parekh and everyone I interacted with at his office. I’m so very grateful for all they did for me!
    Karen H. — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. Parag Parekh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518003953
    • Minnesota Eye Consultants
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Reading Hospital And Med Center
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Parag Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parekh works at Clearview Eye Consultants in State College, PA. View the full address on Dr. Parekh’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

