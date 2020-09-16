Overview

Dr. Parag Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.