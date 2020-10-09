Dr. Parag Majmudar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majmudar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parag Majmudar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parag Majmudar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med College Of Pennsylvania/Lehigh University College and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Majmudar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chicago Cornea Consultants806 Central Ave Ste 300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-6010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majmudar?
Recently I underwent cataract surgery, and had excellent outcome .He recommended a balanced vision concept so after the IOL I am able to wake up in the morning and see clearly without my myopia glasses and able to read without reading glasses.I am very happy with the outcome and would strongly recommend him for eye problems.
About Dr. Parag Majmudar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1912988981
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby/St Lukes
- University of Chicago
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Med College Of Pennsylvania/Lehigh University College
- Lehigh University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majmudar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majmudar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majmudar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majmudar works at
Dr. Majmudar has seen patients for Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majmudar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Majmudar speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Majmudar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmudar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majmudar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majmudar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.