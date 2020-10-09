Overview

Dr. Parag Majmudar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med College Of Pennsylvania/Lehigh University College and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Majmudar works at Chicago Cornea Consultants in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.