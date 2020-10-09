See All Ophthalmologists in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Parag Majmudar, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Parag Majmudar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med College Of Pennsylvania/Lehigh University College and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Majmudar works at Chicago Cornea Consultants in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Cornea Consultants
    806 Central Ave Ste 300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 432-6010
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratoconus
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Keratoconus - Very High Frequency
Corneal Diseases - Very High Frequency
Dry Eyes - Very High Frequency
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects - High Frequency
Allergic Conjunctivitis - High Frequency
Bell's Palsy - High Frequency
Blepharitis - High Frequency
Cataract - High Frequency
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration - High Frequency
Corneal Erosion - High Frequency
Corneal Ulcer - High Frequency
Diabetic Cataracts - High Frequency
Exotropia - High Frequency
Eye Infections - High Frequency
Eyelid Disorders - High Frequency
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia - High Frequency
Iridocyclitis - High Frequency
Keratitis - High Frequency
Macular Hole - High Frequency
Ocular Hypertension - High Frequency
Retinal Hemorrhage - High Frequency
Senile Cataracts - High Frequency
Tear Duct Disorders - High Frequency
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis - High Frequency
Acute Endophthalmitis - Normal Frequency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) - Normal Frequency
Anisocoria - Normal Frequency
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy - Normal Frequency
Anterior Scleritis - Normal Frequency
Astigmatism - Normal Frequency
Black Eye - Normal Frequency
Blind Hypertensive Eye - Normal Frequency
Blind Hypotensive Eye - Normal Frequency
Blocked Tear Duct - Normal Frequency
Chalazion - Normal Frequency
Chorioretinitis - Normal Frequency
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) - Normal Frequency
Choroideremia - Normal Frequency
Chronic Endophthalmitis - Normal Frequency
Contusion of the Eyeball - Normal Frequency
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) - Normal Frequency
Corneal Tattooing - Normal Frequency
Degenerative Disorders of Globe - Normal Frequency
Diplopia - Normal Frequency
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis - Normal Frequency
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst - Normal Frequency
Duane Retraction Syndrome - Normal Frequency
Ectropion of Eyelid - Normal Frequency
Endophthalmitis - Normal Frequency
Entropion - Normal Frequency
Esotropia - Normal Frequency
Exophoria - Normal Frequency
Eye Cancer - Normal Frequency
Farsightedness - Normal Frequency
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis - Normal Frequency
Heterophoria - Normal Frequency
Hyphema - Normal Frequency
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Macular Degeneration - Normal Frequency
LASIK - Normal Frequency
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye - Normal Frequency
Nearsightedness - Normal Frequency
Night Blindness - Normal Frequency
Ocular Prosthetics - Normal Frequency
Paralytic Strabismus - Normal Frequency
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome - Normal Frequency
Presbyopia - Normal Frequency
Progressive High Myopia - Normal Frequency
Purulent Endophthalmitis - Normal Frequency
Retinal Dystrophy - Normal Frequency
Retinal Neovascularization - Normal Frequency
Retinal Telangiectasia - Normal Frequency
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) - Normal Frequency
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) - Normal Frequency
Sjögren's Syndrome - Normal Frequency
Stye - Normal Frequency
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration - Normal Frequency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 09, 2020
    Recently I underwent cataract surgery, and had excellent outcome .He recommended a balanced vision concept so after the IOL I am able to wake up in the morning and see clearly without my myopia glasses and able to read without reading glasses.I am very happy with the outcome and would strongly recommend him for eye problems.
    Dr.kevin K. MD,FACC — Oct 09, 2020
    About Dr. Parag Majmudar, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    • 1912988981
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presby/St Lukes
    • University of Chicago
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Med College Of Pennsylvania/Lehigh University College
    • Lehigh University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parag Majmudar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majmudar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majmudar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majmudar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majmudar works at Chicago Cornea Consultants in Highland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Majmudar’s profile.

    Dr. Majmudar has seen patients for Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majmudar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Majmudar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmudar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majmudar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majmudar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

