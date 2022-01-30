Dr. Parag Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parag Goyal, MD
Overview
Dr. Parag Goyal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
Dr. Goyal works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goyal is a is a wonderful and caring cardiologist, which I had the pleasure of meeting with him last year. He took his time in explaining my cardiac amyloid condition, and suggested further testing to determine the extent of my heart condition. Dr. Goyal is very knowledgeable in this field of cardiac amyloid heart failure. I would recommend Dr. Goyal to my family and friends, who are looking for a great cardiologist
About Dr. Parag Goyal, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1528385556
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
