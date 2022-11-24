Overview

Dr. Parag Chokshi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Chokshi works at Arizona Digestive Health in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.