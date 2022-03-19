See All Plastic Surgeons in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Parag Butala, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (183)
Overview

Dr. Parag Butala, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Butala works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Gastonia in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Gastonia
    959 COX RD, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (175)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Extremely pleased with the care, compassion and listening of Dr Butala. Had mastectomy and reconstruction with Dr Butala and another surgeon. Could not be more happy with the results. I healed well with no complications due to superb care. Thank you Dr Butala. Very grateful! Would definitely recommend him to family and friends.
    Michele B. — Mar 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Parag Butala, MD
    About Dr. Parag Butala, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245498443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
