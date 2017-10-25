Dr. Paraclet Louissaint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louissaint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paraclet Louissaint, MD
Overview
Dr. Paraclet Louissaint, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTO POLITICNICO NACIONAL (CICS) / CENTRO INTERDISCIPLINARIO DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD.
Dr. Louissaint works at
Locations
Lyons Medical Center669 Elizabeth Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 923-6452
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I found the dr to have great bedside manners, took his time explaining my situation to me, makes sure that I understand it. Engaging and shows cares about my well being. The staff is nice. The office is nothing extravagant. I would certainly recommend the dr.
About Dr. Paraclet Louissaint, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1164519179
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTO POLITICNICO NACIONAL (CICS) / CENTRO INTERDISCIPLINARIO DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louissaint has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louissaint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louissaint works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Louissaint. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louissaint.
