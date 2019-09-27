Dr. Papita Rozario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Papita Rozario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Papita Rozario, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Rozario works at
Locations
Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 1100, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 892-2131
Laureate Medical Group7823 Spivey Station Blvd Ste 310, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (770) 996-1122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I Love Love Dr. Rozario She’s Awesome !
About Dr. Papita Rozario, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1194167056
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozario has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozario works at
Dr. Rozario has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.