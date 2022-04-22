Dr. Ravichandra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papanna Ravichandra, MD
Dr. Papanna Ravichandra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Mysore University / Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Arjun Medical Group PC120 E 36th St Ste 1E, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 532-3333
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
My prior physician retired suddenly, and I was referred to Dr. Ravichandra. I am his patient for several years and each and every time I visit for a consultation, I leave with a knowledgeable, compassionate, easy to understand strategy for the abatement of my condition. He listens, he interprets, he gets to know you more as a person; you see his goal is to help you move to a healthier life whilst using the latest technology available to a medical professional.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish
- 1275602096
- Cabrini Medical Center-New York
- Mysore University / Mysore Medical College
- Arsikere
Dr. Ravichandra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravichandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravichandra speaks Bengali, Hindi and Spanish.
