Dr. Papa Badoe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Badoe works at SMG Primary Care at Northwoods in Taunton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.