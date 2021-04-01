Dr. Paolo Venegoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venegoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paolo Venegoni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paolo Venegoni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Milan|University of Milan International Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Venegoni works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists Of Texas - Park Bend Drive2200 Park Bend Dr Bldg 1 Ste 401, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5219
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas - Round Rock7215 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 100 Bldg 1, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5218
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Venegoni's for years. He has always been highly professional and very courteous in our meetings. He also is always sure to keep me informed of what is going on with my medical condition. We have had several telemedicine meetings since the pandemic and they have gone well.
About Dr. Paolo Venegoni, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1790771814
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University Of Texas Medical School
- University Of Milan|University of Milan International Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venegoni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venegoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venegoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venegoni works at
Dr. Venegoni has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venegoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venegoni speaks French and Italian.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Venegoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venegoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venegoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venegoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.