Dr. Paolo Mimbella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mimbella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paolo Mimbella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paolo Mimbella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 206-208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 974-5533
-
2
Texas Em-1 Medical Services P.A.11380 Gateway Blvd N, El Paso, TX 79934 Directions (915) 598-7246
-
3
Newmexico Pain Center of Alamogordo20 S New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Directions (575) 395-7246
-
4
El Paso Pain Center Dob Las Cruces Pain880 S Telshor Blvd Ste 100, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 395-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mimbella?
About Dr. Paolo Mimbella, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1831599794
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mimbella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mimbella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mimbella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mimbella has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mimbella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mimbella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mimbella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mimbella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mimbella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.