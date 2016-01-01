Dr. Paolo Mannelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paolo Mannelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Paolo Mannelli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore.
Locations
Duke psychiatry speciality Clinic2000 Regency Pkwy Ste 280, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 238-0008
Duke Addictions Program2213 Elba St, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-0100
Duke Child and Family Study Center2608 Erwin Rd Ste 300, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 681-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paolo Mannelli, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Italian
- 1730263641
Education & Certifications
- Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mannelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mannelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mannelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mannelli speaks Italian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.