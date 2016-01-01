Overview

Dr. Paolo Diliddo, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Diliddo works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI and Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.