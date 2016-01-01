See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Paolo Diliddo, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Paolo Diliddo, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.

Dr. Diliddo works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI and Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside
    14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-3275
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson Clinic
    131 Kercheval Ave Ste 95, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Medical Center - East Jefferson
    24725 Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Paolo Diliddo, DPM

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1386657088
    Education & Certifications

    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University of Toronto
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paolo Diliddo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diliddo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diliddo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diliddo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Diliddo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diliddo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diliddo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diliddo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

