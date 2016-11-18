Dr. Paolo Destefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Destefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paolo Destefano, MD
Overview
Dr. Paolo Destefano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Destefano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7487
-
2
Brmi @ 5th Avenue9020 5Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-2009
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Destefano?
An amazing cardiologist who is clinically as well as academically qualified to treat the most complicated cardiological problems; he is also certified in Pulmonary medicine so he is phenomenal in diagnosing medical problems that may be related to smoking.
About Dr. Paolo Destefano, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1386623411
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Destefano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Destefano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Destefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Destefano works at
Dr. Destefano speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Destefano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Destefano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Destefano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Destefano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.