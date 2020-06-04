Dr. Paolo Carlo Colombo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paolo Carlo Colombo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center173 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I'm a long time patient of Dr. Colombo, (6 years), and he has brought me back from the brink of a most devastating case of CHF. He has managed my condition and with the implant of a Left Ventricular Device-LVAD, he and the team of surgeons and Nurses at NYP Columbia have managed to get me back to as a normal a life as one could expect after living with the CHF condition for many years. He and his staff have also been able to work closely with me, my family and other medical professionals to make sure I stay healthy and his professional manner is not only targeted to the physical results. He is acutely aware of the need for communications, and he has provided me and my family with the utmost of respect and clear information on managing my condition. Each time I look into the faces of my grandchildren, I also have a "thank you" to Dr. Colombo.
About Dr. Paolo Carlo Colombo, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336226810
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
