Dr. Paolo Caimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Paolo Caimi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caimi is a fantastic oncologist. He is always well-versed on the latest treatments and clinical trials. His knowledge of hematologic malignancies is second to none. He makes you feel part of the treatment strategy and explains your options diligently. His staff is also remarkable.
About Dr. Paolo Caimi, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538291901
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
