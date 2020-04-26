Overview

Dr. Paolo Caimi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Caimi works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.