Dr. Paolo Bolognese, MD
Dr. Paolo Bolognese, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn
Nspc1991 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 442-2250Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
I have been a patient of Dr. Bolognese since 2007. After 25 years of searching for an answer for my horrible symptoms and being told by many many doctors, surgeons, hospitals that I only had migraine headaches and I was just looking for a fix, I found Dr. Bolognese. He is the most wonderful and caring doctor. He is also the best neurosurgeon you will ever find. His knowledge in the Chiari malformation is second to none. He has done every surgery I needed and I no longer suffer from horrible headaches and other symptoms. I also had a broken back and he fused my spine at L4 L5 . I was amazed at how I can walk from the first day of my surgery. If you are looking for the most amazing doctor he is the one to go to. Don’t believe the couple of bad reviews. Some people just want to make him look bad but it is further from the truth. I owe him my life and I will always be grateful to this amazing doctor. His staff is also very helpful and attentive. They are always happy to be of help .
- SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn
Dr. Bolognese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolognese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolognese has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari Malformation Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolognese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolognese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolognese.
