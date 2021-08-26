See All Neurosurgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Paolo Bolognese, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paolo Bolognese, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn

Dr. Bolognese works at Lake Success Neurosurgical Services in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari Malformation Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nspc
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 442-2250
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Treatment frequency



Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)

About Dr. Paolo Bolognese, MD

  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154492148
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paolo Bolognese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolognese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bolognese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bolognese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bolognese works at Lake Success Neurosurgical Services in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bolognese’s profile.

Dr. Bolognese has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari Malformation Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolognese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolognese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolognese.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolognese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolognese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

