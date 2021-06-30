Overview

Dr. Paolo Bahr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Bahr works at University of Colorado Health -Primary Care at Printers Park Medical Campus in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.