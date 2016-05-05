Overview

Dr. Paola Tumminello, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med



Dr. Tumminello works at Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care Network Neurology in Jasper, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.