Dr. Paola Portela, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Paola Portela, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Portela works at AVIVA Women's Health and Midwifery Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Woodridge, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Infant Welfare Society
    3600 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 782-2800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Vision Mri of Woodridge
    7530 Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL 60517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 910-1177

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tinnitus
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Staywell (Wellcare)

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Paola Portela, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Portela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Portela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Portela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

