Dr. Paola Bonaccorsi, MD is a Dermatologist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza.



Dr. Bonaccorsi works at May River Dermatology, LLC in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.