Dr. Pao Vang Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Pao Vang Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Paul, MN.
Dr. Vang Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Healthpartners Specialty Center401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-5881Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Acute Care Inc1609 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50023 Directions (602) 377-9707
-
3
Mayo Clinic Health System1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 838-6968
-
4
Affiliated Community Medical Centers101 Willmar Ave SW, Willmar, MN 56201 Directions (320) 231-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- CentraCare - Paynesville Clinic
- CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Oelwein Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pao Vang was marvelous, he gave me back my ability to hear. I lost my hearing in my right ear and delayed several months thinking it was simply fluid in the ear that would correct itself. While the procedure to fix my problem wasn't the most enjoyable experience of my life, the results were dramatic and immediate. I was especially impressed that he dealt with the issue immediately, not stringing me out for multiple visits. Overall, I was exceptionally impressed with the quality of care.
About Dr. Pao Vang Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1932174745
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
