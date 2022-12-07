Dr. Pavlakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pantelis Pavlakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pantelis Pavlakis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Pavlakis works at
Locations
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 714-6139Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pavlakis?
Of course going in for an EMG test can make someone anxious I was put at ease by his receptionist The doctor was with another patient when I arrived for my appointment the doctor himself came over to me and apologized saying he might be ten minutes delayed and the delay was less than ten minutes The doctor did a a consultation and examination I was then sent down to another area for the first part of the test and at conclusion the doctor himself came to do the second part assuring me it would be quick and put me at ease Very kind doctor in general the whole experience was very good would definitely recommend Dr Pavlakis!
About Dr. Pantelis Pavlakis, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1659661296
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Pavlakis works at
