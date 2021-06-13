See All Pediatricians in Torrance, CA
Pediatrics
2.5 (14)
Overview

Dr. Pantea Sharifi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Sharifi works at Pediatric Minds Developmental Services in Torrance, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Minds Developmental Services
    3524 Torrance Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 540-1610
  2. 2
    200 Medical Plz 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-0867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Dementia Evaluation
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 13, 2021
    She is very knowledgeable and personable. She doesn’t use her intelligence to make you feel inferior. She listens and educates. My son that can be pretty closed and non sealant to people was open, smiling, and happy in her presence.She provides great care, follows up and gives great referrals to other excellent providers you may need to be seen by. I really feel like my son’s care is in good hands. I am very satisfied with her and we will be her patient until he ages out of her scope of practice.
    Satisfied Mom — Jun 13, 2021
    About Dr. Pantea Sharifi, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Persian
    • 1205851599
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
