Dr. Sharifi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pantea Sharifi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pantea Sharifi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Sharifi works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Minds Developmental Services3524 Torrance Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-1610
- 2 200 Medical Plz 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-0867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharifi?
She is very knowledgeable and personable. She doesn’t use her intelligence to make you feel inferior. She listens and educates. My son that can be pretty closed and non sealant to people was open, smiling, and happy in her presence.She provides great care, follows up and gives great referrals to other excellent providers you may need to be seen by. I really feel like my son’s care is in good hands. I am very satisfied with her and we will be her patient until he ages out of her scope of practice.
About Dr. Pantea Sharifi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Persian
- 1205851599
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharifi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharifi works at
Dr. Sharifi speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharifi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharifi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.