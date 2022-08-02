Dr. Pantea Mozayeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mozayeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pantea Mozayeni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pantea Mozayeni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Mozayeni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine (Barranca)4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mozayeni?
The entire staff was polite, thorough, and helpful. The doctor specifically was patient and answered all of my questions or areas of concern. Pantea Mozayeni, MD, was worth the wait. I was recommended to her by another HCP & she did not disappoint. If you need a new gyno, one that will make time for your concerns, even tho I am not currently pregnant—she was still just as attentive to all Of my cares.
About Dr. Pantea Mozayeni, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043279722
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mozayeni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mozayeni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mozayeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mozayeni works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Mozayeni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mozayeni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mozayeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mozayeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.