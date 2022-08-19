Overview

Dr. Pannaben Nangha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mp Shan Med College and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Nangha works at Champaign Dental Group in Grand Prairie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.