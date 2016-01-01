Dr. Pankajkumar Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankajkumar Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Pankajkumar Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission, TX. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Laredo Medical Center.
Locations
1
Shah Eye Center P.a1506 E GRIFFIN PKWY, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 205-6500
2
Tru Rehab Services LLC5413 N Mccoll Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 994-1000
3
Laredo Medical Center1700 E Saunders St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 753-0202
4
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pankajkumar Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1518959758
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.