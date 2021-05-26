See All Plastic Surgeons in Dublin, OH
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Pankaj Tiwari, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Tiwari works at Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Surgery in Dublin, OH with other offices in Gahanna, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dublin Office
    7450 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Dublin, OH 43016 (614) 544-8101
    Gahanna Office
    1080 Beecher Xing N Ste A, Gahanna, OH 43230 (855) 687-6227
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Cincinnati Office
    2139 Auburn Ave # Level, Cincinnati, OH 45219 (513) 585-2323

Hospital Affiliations
  Dublin Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
    Aetna

    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 26, 2021
    Dr. Tiwari and his staff have been nothing but caring and attentive. I had a complication that couldn't be helped and Dr. Tiwari was on top of it and nothing but concerned. Most surgeons would write you off and send you on your way but he didn't and my husband and I were most grateful for that seeing as we came from Virginia to use him.
    Laura W. — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Pankaj Tiwari, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English, Hindi
    1134235393
    Education & Certifications

    University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Tiwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tiwari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tiwari accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tiwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiwari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiwari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

