Dr. Pankaj Tiwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Tiwari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Tiwari, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Tiwari works at
Locations
-
1
Dublin Office7450 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-8101
-
2
Gahanna Office1080 Beecher Xing N Ste A, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (855) 687-6227Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Cincinnati Office2139 Auburn Ave # Level, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiwari?
Dr. Tiwari and his staff have been nothing but caring and attentive. I had a complication that couldn't be helped and Dr. Tiwari was on top of it and nothing but concerned. Most surgeons would write you off and send you on your way but he didn't and my husband and I were most grateful for that seeing as we came from Virginia to use him.
About Dr. Pankaj Tiwari, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1134235393
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiwari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiwari accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiwari works at
Dr. Tiwari speaks Hindi.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiwari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiwari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.