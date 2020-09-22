See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Auburn, ME
Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Auburn, ME. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Thakker works at Aspen Dental in Auburn, ME with other offices in Topsham, ME and Augusta, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Poirier, DMD
Dr. John Poirier, DMD
10 (424)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    791 TURNER ST, Auburn, ME 04210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 227-5258
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Aspen Dental
    11 Winners Cir, Topsham, ME 04086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 229-3975
  3. 3
    Aspen Dental
    102 Western Ave, Augusta, ME 04330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 227-6744
    Monday
    6:30am - 11:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 11:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 11:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 11:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 11:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Central Maine Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acrocephalosyndactyly

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleidocranial Dysostosis Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Tumors Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Tooth Removal Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pierre Robin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Reduction Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Treacher Collins Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thakker?

    Sep 22, 2020
    Amazing. He was available to help me when I was hurting so bad.
    — Sep 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thakker to family and friends

    Dr. Thakker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thakker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD.

    About Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740438464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thakker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.