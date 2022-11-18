Dr. Pankaj Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Singhal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Singhal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Singhal works at
Locations
-
1
New York Gynecology Surgery375 E Main St Ste 7, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 533-9733Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Center for Gynecologic Oncology661 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 376-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Pankaj Singhal is truly a compassionate and brilliant Doctor.I admire his commitment to patients and family.His loving hands and excellent care enabled me to be up and around in a day.Than you Doctor
About Dr. Pankaj Singhal, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1437361037
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- Wright State University Sch Med
- Madras Med College
