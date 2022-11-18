Overview

Dr. Pankaj Singhal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Singhal works at RBK Pediatrics in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.