Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satija is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Satija works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain and Headache Centers of Texas Pllc1313 La Concha Ln Ste 120, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 831-7800
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm7700 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (831) 831-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Satija?
Dr. Satija and Dr. Ummat both show great care and expertise with their diagnosis and treatment. They are compassionate and take the time to explain the issue thoroughly and then proceed to treat it appropriately. The addition of Shay as a physician assistant has added greatly to the organization and care of the Pain and Headache Center of Texas
About Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1831352616
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
- Neurology
- Internal Medicine
- Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- St Francis De Sales school
- Neurology, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satija has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satija accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satija has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satija works at
Dr. Satija has seen patients for Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satija on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Satija speaks Hindi.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Satija. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satija.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satija, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satija appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.