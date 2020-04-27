See All Gastroenterologists in South Bend, IN
Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (129)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Michiana Gastroenterology Inc in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN and Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroparesis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michiana Gastroenterology Inc.
    17501 Generations Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 271-0893
    Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
    5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 335-5000
    Mg Anesthesia LLC
    53830 Generations Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 234-0049
    Rheumatology & Gastroenterology Assoc. PC
    1919 Lake Ave Ste 107A, Plymouth, IN 46563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 780-8602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hernia
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hernia

Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Constipation
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Hemorrhoids
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hepatitis C
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Fibromyalgia
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heart Disease
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Polyneuropathy
Pyloric Stenosis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Copper Metabolism Disorders
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Emphysema
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Essential Tremor
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gait Abnormality
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neurogenic Bladder
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 27, 2020
    Everything was fine.
    R.S — Apr 27, 2020
    About Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124022082
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Buffalo
    • Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
    • University of Nigeria
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroparesis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

