Overview

Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Michiana Gastroenterology Inc in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN and Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroparesis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.