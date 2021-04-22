Overview

Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, AdventHealth Lake Placid, Adventhealth Sebring and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Patel works at Thakkar Patel & Avalos MDS LC in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.