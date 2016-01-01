Dr. Pankaj Lamba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Lamba, MD
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Lamba, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Locations
Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2352
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pankaj Lamba, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1184919383
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
