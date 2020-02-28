Dr. Pankaj Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Lal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Lal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Pankaj Lal M.d. PC818 W Diamond Ave Ste 240, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (301) 569-7135
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent visit. After seeing 2 other cardiologists, I decise to try the one my husband uses. As with my husbands visit, the Sr and his staff were very caring and thorough. He even told me that he likes the new pcp I booked for my husband and that I made a good choice. I feel that I am in competant caring hands now.
About Dr. Pankaj Lal, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1538132873
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Laguardia Hospital
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Internal Medicine
