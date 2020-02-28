Overview

Dr. Pankaj Lal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Lal works at Capital Cardiac Care in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.