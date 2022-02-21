Dr. Pankaj Khullar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khullar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Khullar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Khullar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Khullar works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7060Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Diego A Diaz MD PC1041 3RD AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 362-3470
-
3
East Shore Medical1110 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 14, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (718) 257-0900
-
4
Sorin Medical PC8718 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 266-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khullar?
Dr. Khullar has been my Cardiologist for over 7 years. When he speaks to you, he looks you in your eyes, listens to all your concerns, and immediately addresses the problems. Medications, and if tests or procedures are needed the are immediately taken care of. Sorin Medical group of Doctors are the best care that you can get.
About Dr. Pankaj Khullar, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1497035588
Education & Certifications
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khullar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khullar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khullar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khullar works at
Dr. Khullar has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khullar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khullar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khullar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khullar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khullar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.