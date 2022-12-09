Dr. Pankaj Kaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Kaw, MD
Dr. Pankaj Kaw, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University.
Nemg Internal Medicine95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Crystal Run Healthcare855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had one of these back in the 90's and it was extremely painful. Much more so than in the fingers and wrists. I didn't feel well because of taking antibiotics and I almost cancelled. To cut a long story short...this was the best doctor I have ever met in 83 years! He and his nurse were extremely positive. We chatted away since he's Indian and I've been seven times. Then I asked him when he was going to do the injection. He'd already done it and I didn't feel a thing. Then he gave me a warm hug and my partner and I left.
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Zhejiang Medical University
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Kaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaw.
