Overview

Dr. Pankaj Kashyap, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kashyap works at Schumacher Group in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.