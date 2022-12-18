Dr. Pankaj Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Kalra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pottstown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.
Midlantic Lab - Tri-county20 N SUNNYBROOK RD, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 323-5550
Tri County Academic Urology824 Main St Ste 301, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 935-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
I was very fortunate to have found Dr Kalra to perform my porstate surgery. His mannerisms eased my fear’s & anxiety I was feeling thru out this process. We are all fortunate to have such a gifted surgeon in the Pottstown Pa area.
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalra works at
Dr. Kalra has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.