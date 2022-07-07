See All Otolaryngologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Pankaj Gupta, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (281)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pankaj Gupta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital and Rex Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Wake Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists in Cary, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wake ENT Specialists
    115 Parkway Office Ct Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 851-5636
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Carolina ENT/Wake ENT Specialists
    1309 Carthage St # A, Sanford, NC 27330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 774-6829
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Central Carolina Hospital
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 281 ratings
    Patient Ratings (281)
    5 Star
    (252)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Had a small in-office surgery a few years back, and also go here for allergy shots. Dr. Gupta is professional and knowledgeable. Would recommend this place to everyone!
    JW — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Pankaj Gupta, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306880992
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    • McGaw Med Ctr-Northwestern U
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern University, Evanston Illinois
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Dizziness, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    281 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

