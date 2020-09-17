Dr. Pankaj Guglani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guglani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Guglani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.
MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE CENTER, Owosso, MI818 W King St Ste 300, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 729-4190
- Memorial Healthcare
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Very happy with this dr. I would definitely recommend him to anyone. Read some negative reviews, but I certainly never saw that dude of him or his staff. Called me back right away with X-ray results
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1417040379
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Guglani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guglani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guglani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guglani has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guglani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Guglani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guglani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guglani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guglani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.