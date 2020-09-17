See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Owosso, MI
Dr. Pankaj Guglani, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pankaj Guglani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Guglani works at MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE CENTER, Owosso, MI in Owosso, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE CENTER, Owosso, MI
    818 W King St Ste 300, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 729-4190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Fidelis Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 17, 2020
    Very happy with this dr. I would definitely recommend him to anyone. Read some negative reviews, but I certainly never saw that dude of him or his staff. Called me back right away with X-ray results
    Betty — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Pankaj Guglani, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417040379
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Guglani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guglani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guglani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guglani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guglani works at MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE CENTER, Owosso, MI in Owosso, MI. View the full address on Dr. Guglani’s profile.

    Dr. Guglani has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guglani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Guglani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guglani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guglani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guglani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

