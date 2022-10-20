See All Neurosurgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Pankaj Gore, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pankaj Gore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Gore works at The Oregon Clinic,Ear, Nose & Throat South in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgery & Spine - West
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 440, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 935-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital
  • Providence Newberg Medical Center
  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence Seaside Hospital
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Spinal Stenosis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pankaj Gore, MD
    About Dr. Pankaj Gore, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922288992
    Education & Certifications

    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • University of Virginia
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Gore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gore works at The Oregon Clinic,Ear, Nose & Throat South in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Gore’s profile.

    Dr. Gore has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

