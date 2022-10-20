Overview

Dr. Pankaj Gore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Gore works at The Oregon Clinic,Ear, Nose & Throat South in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.