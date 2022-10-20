Dr. Pankaj Gore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Gore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pankaj Gore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Neurosurgery & Spine - West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 440, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 935-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am about 6 days post-op and already home.. Dr. Gore went over what was wrong, told me the risks and Operated. He was Super friendly and straight forward.. Can't wait for my follow-up next week.. 100% trust this surgeon..
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922288992
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Neurosurgery
