Dr. Pankaj Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Gandhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Gandhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from SMTNHL Municipal Medical Ceter India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Florida Cardiology Clinic, P.A.2735 UNIVERSITY BLVD S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-2667Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhi?
Has treated me for 15+ years, honest, works a bit too hard, knowledgeable, and caring. Ken one of his nurses, is equally gifted with the ability to do everything possible for your care.
About Dr. Pankaj Gandhi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1134181837
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University School of Medicine WV
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center PA
- Shet VS General Hospital India
- SMTNHL Municipal Medical Ceter India
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.