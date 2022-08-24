Dr. Pankaj Baluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Baluja, MD
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Baluja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Krishna Institute and is affiliated with Purcell Municipal Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Midtown Renal Care, Oklahoma City, OK810 NW 10th St Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Directions (405) 272-8367
Hospital Affiliations
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baluja has always show care an question of issues. Staff always helpful also.
About Dr. Pankaj Baluja, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1063480309
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Krishna Institute
- Nephrology
Dr. Baluja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baluja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baluja has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baluja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baluja speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baluja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baluja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baluja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baluja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.