Overview

Dr. Pankaj Baluja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Krishna Institute and is affiliated with Purcell Municipal Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Baluja works at Midtown Renal Care, Oklahoma City, OK in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.