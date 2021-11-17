See All Neurologists in Wilmington, NC
Neurology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Panida Piboolnurak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Adventist Health Castle, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Piboolnurak works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)
    1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Tremor

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2021
    Excellent experience with her and her staff. Very caring and patient. Listens and Works with us very well.
    — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Panida Piboolnurak, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1609087881
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia|Cornell Univ|Cornell Univ Mc
    Residency
    • Cornell Med Ctr Ny Hosp|Southern Illinois University|Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
    Medical Education
    • CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Adventist Health Castle
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • The Queens Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Panida Piboolnurak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piboolnurak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piboolnurak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piboolnurak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piboolnurak works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Piboolnurak’s profile.

    Dr. Piboolnurak has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piboolnurak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Piboolnurak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piboolnurak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piboolnurak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piboolnurak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

