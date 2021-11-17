Overview

Dr. Panida Piboolnurak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Adventist Health Castle, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Piboolnurak works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.