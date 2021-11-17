Dr. Panida Piboolnurak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piboolnurak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Panida Piboolnurak, MD
Dr. Panida Piboolnurak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Adventist Health Castle, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4501
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent experience with her and her staff. Very caring and patient. Listens and Works with us very well.
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- Columbia|Cornell Univ|Cornell Univ Mc
- Cornell Med Ctr Ny Hosp|Southern Illinois University|Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
- CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Adventist Health Castle
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Dr. Piboolnurak has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piboolnurak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
