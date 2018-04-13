Dr. Kini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panduranga Kini, MD
Dr. Panduranga Kini, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Panduranga R. Kini MD Ltd.7 Park Pl Ste A, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-1151
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Dr. Kini is an amazing physician. He is very kind and caring. A+
About Dr. Panduranga Kini, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205948932
- Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Dr. Kini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kini works at
Dr. Kini has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kini speaks Hindi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kini. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.