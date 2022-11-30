Dr. Pandurang Miskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pandurang Miskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pandurang Miskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Med Science Karnataka University Hubli Karnataka India and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Miskin works at
Locations
-
1
Shore Neurology1869 Route 88 Ste A, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 934-6054
-
2
Shore Neurology633 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 934-6039
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miskin?
Been to dr. Miskin several times through the years. Very thorough and really listens. He is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Pandurang Miskin, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1154371250
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey
- Karnataka Institute Med Science Karnataka University Hubli Karnataka India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miskin.
Dr. Miskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miskin works at
Dr. Miskin has seen patients for Vertigo, Headache and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
